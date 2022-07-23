Logistic growth The population of a rabbit community is governed by the initial value problem
P′(t) = 0.2 P (1 − P/1200), P(0) = 50
a. Find the equilibrium solutions.
Logistic growth The population of a rabbit community is governed by the initial value problem
P′(t) = 0.2 P (1 − P/1200), P(0) = 50
a. Find the equilibrium solutions.
11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.
y′(x) = x/y, y(2) = 4
2–10. General solutions Use the method of your choice to find the general solution of the following differential equations.
y′(t) = (2t+1)(y²+1)
A predator-prey model Consider the predator-prey model
x′(t) = −4x + 2xy, y′(t) = 5y − xy
c. Find the equilibrium points for the system.
Euler’s method Consider the initial value problem y′(t)=1/2y,y(0)=1.
b. Use Euler’s method with Δt=0.05 to compute approximations to y(0.1) and y(0.2).
Direction fields The direction field for the equation y′(t)=t−y, for |t|≤4 and |y|≤4, is shown in the figure.
d. Complete the following sentence. The solution of the differential equation with the initial condition y(0)=A, where A is a real number, approaches the line _____ as t→∞.