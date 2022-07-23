2–10. General solutions Use the method of your choice to find the general solution of the following differential equations.
y′(t) + 2y = 6
2–10. General solutions Use the method of your choice to find the general solution of the following differential equations.
y′(t) + 2y = 6
22–25. Equilibrium solutions Find the equilibrium solutions of the following equations and determine whether each solution is stable or unstable.
y′(t) = y(3+y)(y-5)
A second-order equation Consider the equation
t² y′′(t) + 2ty′(t) − 12y(t) = 0
b. Assuming the general solution of the equation is
y(t) = C₁ tᵖ¹ + C₂ tᵖ²,
find the solution that satisfies the conditions
y(1) = 0, y′(1) = 7
A first-order equation Consider the equation t² y′(t) + 2ty(t) = e⁻ᵗ
a. Show that the left side of the equation can be written as the derivative of a single term.
11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.
y′(x) = 4x csc y, y(0) = π/2
A first-order equation Consider the equation t² y′(t) + 2ty(t) = e⁻ᵗ
c. Find the solution that satisfies the condition y(1) = 0