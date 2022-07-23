Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Differential Equations
Briggs - Calculus: Early Transcendentals 3rd Edition
Briggs3rd EditionCalculus: Early TranscendentalsISBN: 9780136847243Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBriggs 3rd EditionCh. 9 - Differential EquationsProblem 9.R.27c
Chapter 9, Problem 9.R.27c

Logistic growth parameters A cell culture has a population of 20 when a nutrient solution is added at t=0. After 20 hours, the cell population is 80 and the carrying capacity of the culture is estimated to be 1600 cells.
c. After how many hours does the population reach half of the carrying capacity

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the logistic growth model formula: \(P(t) = \frac{K}{1 + Ae^{-rt}}\), where \(P(t)\) is the population at time \(t\), \(K\) is the carrying capacity, \(A\) and \(r\) are parameters to be determined.
Use the initial condition at \(t=0\) where \(P(0) = 20\) to find \(A\). Substitute \(t=0\) and \(P(0)=20\) into the formula: \(20 = \frac{1600}{1 + A}\), then solve for \(A\).
Use the population at \(t=20\) hours, \(P(20) = 80\), to find the growth rate \(r\). Substitute \(t=20\), \(P(20)=80\), \(K=1600\), and the previously found \(A\) into the logistic equation and solve for \(r\).
Set \(P(t)\) equal to half the carrying capacity, which is \(\frac{1600}{2} = 800\), and write the equation: \(800 = \frac{1600}{1 + Ae^{-rt}}\).
Solve the equation from step 4 for \(t\) to find the time when the population reaches half the carrying capacity.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
7m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Logistic Growth Model

The logistic growth model describes how a population grows rapidly at first and then slows as it approaches a maximum limit called the carrying capacity. It is often expressed by the equation P(t) = K / (1 + Ae^(-rt)), where P(t) is the population at time t, K is the carrying capacity, r is the growth rate, and A is a constant related to initial conditions.
Recommended video:
09:29
Exponential Growth & Decay

Carrying Capacity

Carrying capacity is the maximum population size that an environment can sustain indefinitely given the available resources. In logistic growth, it acts as an upper bound, causing the growth rate to decrease as the population nears this limit, preventing unlimited exponential growth.
Recommended video:
07:39
Intro to the Chain Rule Example 2

Solving for Time in Logistic Growth

To find the time when the population reaches a specific value, such as half the carrying capacity, you substitute that population value into the logistic growth equation and solve for t. This typically involves algebraic manipulation and taking natural logarithms to isolate the time variable.
Recommended video:
09:29
Exponential Growth & Decay
Related Practice
Textbook Question

2–10. General solutions Use the method of your choice to find the general solution of the following differential equations.

y′(t) + 2y = 6

42
views
Textbook Question

22–25. Equilibrium solutions Find the equilibrium solutions of the following equations and determine whether each solution is stable or unstable.

y′(t) = y(3+y)(y-5)

88
views
Textbook Question

A second-order equation Consider the equation


t² y′′(t) + 2ty′(t) − 12y(t) = 0


b. Assuming the general solution of the equation is


y(t) = C₁ tᵖ¹ + C₂ tᵖ²,


find the solution that satisfies the conditions


y(1) = 0, y′(1) = 7

39
views
Textbook Question

A first-order equation Consider the equation t² y′(t) + 2ty(t) = e⁻ᵗ

a. Show that the left side of the equation can be written as the derivative of a single term.

52
views
Textbook Question

11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.

y′(x) = 4x csc y, y(0) = π/2

78
views
Textbook Question

A first-order equation Consider the equation t² y′(t) + 2ty(t) = e⁻ᵗ

c. Find the solution that satisfies the condition y(1) = 0

46
views