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What do square brackets in interval notation indicate about the endpoints? Square brackets indicate that the endpoints are included in the interval. How are open intervals represented in interval notation? Open intervals are represented with parentheses, meaning the endpoints are not included. When graphing an interval, what does a closed circle on the number line represent? A closed circle represents that the endpoint is included in the solution set. What does an open circle on a number line indicate when graphing intervals? An open circle indicates that the endpoint is not included in the solution set. How do you write the interval notation for all x such that 0 < x < 5? The interval notation is (0, 5), using parentheses because 0 and 5 are not included. What must you do to the inequality sign when multiplying or dividing both sides by a negative number? You must flip the direction of the inequality sign. How do you express the solution to x ≥ 3 in interval notation? The solution is [3, ∞), using a square bracket for 3 and a parenthesis for infinity. Why is infinity always paired with a parenthesis in interval notation? Because infinity is not a specific value and cannot be included as an endpoint. What is the first step when solving a linear inequality with fractions? Multiply both sides by the least common denominator to clear the fractions. How do you graph the solution to x < 2 on a number line? Draw an open circle at 2 and shade all values to the left of 2. What interval notation represents all x such that x ≤ 5? The interval notation is (−∞, 5], with a parenthesis for negative infinity and a bracket for 5. If you solve −2x ≤ 6, what is the correct solution for x? x ≥ −3, because dividing by a negative flips the inequality sign. How do you solve a linear inequality with variables on both sides? Move all variables to one side and constants to the other, then solve for the variable. What does a half-open, half-closed interval look like in interval notation? It uses a square bracket on one end and a parenthesis on the other, such as [0, 5). Why do solutions to linear inequalities often form a range instead of a single value? Because inequalities describe all values that satisfy the condition, not just one specific value.
Linear Inequalities quiz
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