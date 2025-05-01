What do square brackets in interval notation indicate about the endpoints? Square brackets indicate that the endpoints are included in the interval.

How are open intervals represented in interval notation? Open intervals are represented with parentheses, meaning the endpoints are not included.

When graphing an interval, what does a closed circle on the number line represent? A closed circle represents that the endpoint is included in the solution set.

What does an open circle on a number line indicate when graphing intervals? An open circle indicates that the endpoint is not included in the solution set.

How do you write the interval notation for all x such that 0 < x < 5? The interval notation is (0, 5), using parentheses because 0 and 5 are not included.

What must you do to the inequality sign when multiplying or dividing both sides by a negative number? You must flip the direction of the inequality sign.