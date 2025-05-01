What is a rational equation? A rational equation is an equation that contains a variable in the denominator of a fraction.

Why can't the denominator in a rational equation be zero? Because division by zero is undefined, so any value of x that makes the denominator zero is not allowed.

What is a restriction in the context of rational equations? A restriction is a value of x that would make the denominator zero, and thus is not allowed as a solution.

What is the first step in solving a rational equation? The first step is to determine the restriction by setting the denominator equal to zero and solving for x.

How do you eliminate fractions in a rational equation? Multiply every term in the equation by the least common denominator (LCD) to clear the fractions.

What do you do after multiplying by the LCD in a rational equation? After multiplying by the LCD, simplify the equation to a linear form and solve for x.