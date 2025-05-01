Problem 16
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x/(x2 +2x -3)
Problem 17
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 4x2+13x-9/x (x − 1)(x+3)
Problem 19
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 4x2 - 7x - 3/(x3 -x)
Problem 21
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (6x-11)/(x − 1)²
Problem 23
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (x2-6x+3)/(x − 2)3
Problem 25
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x2+2x+7/x(x − 1)2
Problem 27
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x2/(x − 1)2 (x + 1)
Problem 29
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 5x2 -6x+7/(x − 1) (x2 + 1)
Problem 31
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 5x2+6x+3/(x + 1)(x² + 2x + 2)
Problem 33
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x+4/x² (x²+4)
Problem 35
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 6x2-x+1/(x3 + x2 + x +1)
Problem 37
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression.
Problem 39
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (x3-4x2+9x-5)/(x2 -2x+3)2
Problem 41
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (4x2+3x+14)/(x3 - 8)
Problem 43
Perform each long division and write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term. (x5+2)/(x2-1)
Problem 45
Perform each long division and write the partial fraction decomposition of the remainder term. (x4-x2+2)/(x3-x2)
Problem 3
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
Problem 5
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
Problem 7
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
Problem 9
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
Problem 11
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
Problem 13
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
Problem 15
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
Problem 17
In Exercises 1–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
Problem 19
In Exercises 19–28, solve each system by the addition method.
Problem 21
In Exercises 19–28, solve each system by the addition method.
Problem 23
In Exercises 19–28, solve each system by the addition method.
Problem 25
In Exercises 19–28, solve each system by the addition method.
Problem 27
In Exercises 19–28, solve each system by the addition method.
Problem 29
In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
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