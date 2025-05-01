Problem 29

In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice. ﻿ { 3 x 2 + 4 y 2 = 16 2 x 2 − 3 y 2 = 5 \begin{cases} 3x^2 + 4y^2 = 16 \\ 2x^2 - 3y^2 = 5 \end{cases} {3x2+4y2=162x2−3y2=5​﻿