Problem 37
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution. −2≤x<5
Problem 39
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Problem 41
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Problem 43
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Problem 45
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Problem 47
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Problem 49
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Problem 51
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Problem 59
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Problem 65
Write the given sentences as a system of inequalities in two variables. Then graph the system. The sum of the x-variable and the y-variable is at most 4. The y-variable added to the product of 3 and the x-variable does not exceed 6.
Problem 1
Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. What is the maximum value of the objective function? What is the minimum value of the objective function? 1. Objective Function z=5x+6y
Problem 3
Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. What is the maximum value of the objective function? What is the minimum value of the objective function? 1. Objective Function z=40x+50y
Problem 5
An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.
Problem 7
An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.
Problem 9
An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.
Problem 11
An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.
Problem 13
An objective function and a system of linear inequalities representing constraints are given. a. Graph the system of inequalities representing the constraints. b. Find the value of the objective function at each corner of the graphed region. c. Use the values in part (b) to determine the maximum value of the objective function and the values of x and y for which the maximum occurs.
Problem 1
Solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets.
Problem 2
Solve by the method of your choice. Identify systems with no solution and systems with infinitely many solutions, using set notation to express their solution sets.
Problem 7
A chemist needs to mix a solution that is 34% silver nitrate with one that is 4% silver nitrate to obtain 100 milliliters of a mixture that is 7% silver nitrate. How many milliliters of each of the solutions must be used?
Problem 9
The perimeter of a table tennis top is 28 feet. The difference between 4 times the length and 3 times the width is 21 feet. Find the dimensions.
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Problem 25
Solve each system by the method of your choice.
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
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