Problem 2
Determine whether the given ordered pair is a solution of the system.
Problem 7
In Exercises 5–18, solve each system by the substitution method.
Problem 9
Problem 51
Solve each system for x and y, expressing either value in terms of a or b, if necessary. Assume that a ≠ 0 and b ≠ 0. For the linear function f(x) = mx + b, f(−2) = 11 and ƒ(3) = -9. Find m and b.
Problem 1
Determine if the given ordered triple is a solution of the system.
Problem 1
Determine whether the given ordered pair is a solution of the system.
Problem 1
Solve each system by the substitution method.
Problem 3
Determine if the given ordered triple is a solution of the system.
Problem 5
Solve each system in Exercises 5–18.
Problem 7
Problem 9
Problem 11
Problem 13
Problem 15
Problem 17
Problem 19
Find the quadratic function y = ax2+bx+c whose graph passes through the given points. (−1, 6), (1, 4), (2, 9)
Problem 21
Find the quadratic function y = ax2+bx+c whose graph passes through the given points. (−1,−4), (1,−2), (2, 5)
Problem 25
Solve each system in Exercises 25–26.
Problem 26
Problem 57
Exercises 57–59 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Subtract:
Problem 59
Exercises 57–59 will help you prepare for the material covered in the next section. Solve:
Problem 1
Write the form of the partial fraction decomposition of the rational expression. It is not necessary to solve for the constants.(11x - 10)/(x − 2) (x + 1)
Problem 3
Write the form of the partial fraction decomposition of the rational expression. It is not necessary to solve for the constants.
Problem 5
Problem 7
Problem 9
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. x/(x-2)(x-3)
Problem 11
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (3x +50)/(x -9)(x +2)
Problem 13
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. (7x-4)/(x2-x-12)
Problem 14
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 9x+21/(x² + 2x - 15)
Problem 15
Write the partial fraction decomposition of each rational expression. 4/(2x2 -5x -3)
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
