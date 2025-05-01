Blitzer - College Algebra 8th Edition

Back
Blitzer8th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136970514Not the one you use?Change textbook
Back
College Algebra - Blitzer 8th College Algebra - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra311 solutions
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities398 solutions
Ch. 2 - Functions and Graphs407 solutions
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions306 solutions
Ch. 4 - Exponential and Logarithmic Functions247 solutions
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities173 solutions
Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants143 solutions
Ch. 7 - Conic Sections124 solutions
Ch. 8 - Sequences, Induction, and Probability251 solutions