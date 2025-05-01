Problem 31
In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Problem 33
In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Problem 35
In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Problem 37
In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Problem 39
In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Problem 41
In Exercises 29–42, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Problem 43
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of nonlinear equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The sum of two numbers is 10 and their product is 24. Find the numbers.
Problem 45
In Exercises 43–46, let x represent one number and let y represent the other number. Use the given conditions to write a system of nonlinear equations. Solve the system and find the numbers. The difference between the squares of two numbers is 3. Twice the square of the first number increased by the square of the second number is 9. Find the numbers.
Problem 47
In Exercises 47–52, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Problem 49
In Exercises 47–52, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Problem 51
In Exercises 47–52, solve each system by the method of your choice.
Problem 57
Find the length and width of a rectangle whose perimeter is 36 feet and whose area is 77 square feet.
Problem 58
Find the length and width of a rectangle whose perimeter is 40 feet and whose area is 96 square feet.
Problem 1
Ggraph each inequality. x+2y≤8
Problem 3
Graph each inequality. x−2y>10
Problem 5
Graph each inequality. y≤(1/3)x
Problem 7
Graph each inequality. y>2x−1
Problem 10
Graph each inequality. x≤−3
Problem 12
Graph each inequality. y>−3
Problem 13
Graph each inequality. x2+y2≤1
Problem 17
Graph each inequality. (x−2)2+(y+1)2<9
Problem 19
Graph each inequality. y < x2 - 1
Problem 21
Graph each inequality. y≥x2−9
Problem 23
Graph each inequality. y>2x
Problem 25
Graph each inequality. y≥log2(x+1)
Problem 27
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Problem 29
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Problem 31
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Problem 33
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Problem 35
Graph the solution set of each system of inequalities or indicate that the system has no solution.
Ch. 5 - Systems of Equations and Inequalities
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