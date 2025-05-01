Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
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Problem 1
Perform each matrix row operation and write the new matrix.
Problem 3
Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.
Problem 5
Solve each system of equations using matrices. Use Gaussian elimination with back-substitution or Gauss-Jordan elimination.
Problem 14
Perform the indicated matrix operations given that and D are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason. A+D
Problem 23
Perform the indicated matrix operations given that and D are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason. BD
Problem 49
Evaluate each determinant.
Problem 51
Evaluate each determinant.
Problem 53
Use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.