Problem 43

In Exercises 37 - 44, perform the indicated matrix operations given that A, B and C are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason.

A = [ 4 0 − 3 5 0 1 ] , B = [ 5 1 − 2 − 2 ] , C = [ 1 − 1 − 1 1 ] A=\begin{bmatrix}4 & 0\\ -3 & 5\\ 0 & 1\end{bmatrix},B=\begin{bmatrix}5 & 1\\ -2 & -2\end{bmatrix},C=\begin{bmatrix}1 & -1\\ -1 & 1\end{bmatrix}

A(BC)