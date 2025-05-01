Problem 17
In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists.
Problem 19
In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists.
Problem 21
In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists.
Problem 23
In Exercises 1 - 24, use Gaussian Elimination to find the complete solution to each system of equations, or show that none exists.
Problem 1
a. Give the order of each matrix.
b. If , identify and , or explain why identification is not possible.
Problem 3
a. Give the order of each matrix.
b. If A = [aᵢⱼ] , identify a₃₂ and a₂₃, or explain why identification is not possible.
Problem 5
In Exercises 5 - 8, find values for the variables so that the matrices in each exercise are equal.
Problem 7
In Exercises 5 - 8, find values for the variables so that the matrices in each exercise are equal.
Problem 12d
Find the following matrices: - 3A + 2B
Problem 13a
Find the following matrices:
Problem 17
Let and Solve each matrix equation for X. X - A = B
Problem 19
Let and . Solve each matrix equation for X. 2X + A = B
Problem 21
Let and . Solve each matrix equation for X. 3X + 2A = B
Problem 23
Let and . Solve each matrix equation for X. B - X = 4A
Problem 25
Let and . Solve each matrix equation for X. 4A + 3B = - 2X
Problem 37
Perform the indicated matrix operations given that A, B and C are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason.
4B - 3C
Problem 39
Perform the indicated matrix operations given that A, B and C are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason.
BC + CB
Problem 41
Perform the indicated matrix operations given that A, B and C are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason.
A - C
Problem 43
In Exercises 37 - 44, perform the indicated matrix operations given that A, B and C are defined as follows. If an operation is not defined, state the reason.
A(BC)
Problem 1
Find the products AB and BA to determine whether B is the multiplicative inverse of A.
Problem 3
Find the products AB and BA to determine whether B is the multiplicative inverse of A.
Problem 5
Find the products AB and BA to determine whether B is the multiplicative inverse of A.
Problem 7
Find the products AB and BA to determine whether B is the multiplicative inverse of A.
Problem 9
Find the products AB and BA to determine whether B is the multiplicative inverse of A.
Problem 11
Find the products AB and BA to determine whether B is the multiplicative inverse of A.
Problem 13
Use the fact that if , then to find the inverse of each matrix, if possible. Check that and .
Problem 15
Use the fact that if , then to find the inverse of each matrix, if possible. Check that and .
Problem 17
Use the fact that if , then to find the inverse of each matrix, if possible. Check that and .
Problem 29
Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.
Problem 31
Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B, where A is the coefficient matrix and B is the constant matrix.
Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
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