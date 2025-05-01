Problem 1
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/16+y2/4 = 1
Problem 3
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/9 +y2/36= 1
Problem 5
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/25 +y2/64 = 1
Problem 7
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/49 +y2/81 = 1
Problem 9
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x2/(9/4) +y2/(25/4) = 1
Problem 11
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. x² = 1 – 4y²
Problem 13
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. 25x²+4y² = 100
Problem 15
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci.4x²+16y² = 64
Problem 17
Graph each ellipse and locate the foci. 7x² = 35-5y²
Problem 19
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.
Problem 21
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.
Problem 23
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse and give the location of its foci.
Problem 25
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-5, 0), (5, 0); vertices: (-8, 0), (8,0)
Problem 27
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (0, -4), (0, 4); vertices: (0, −7), (0, 7)
Problem 29
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Foci: (-2, 0), (2, 0); y-intercepts: -3 and 3
Problem 31
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Major axis horizontal with length 8; length of minor axis = 4; center: (0, 0)
Problem 33
Find the standard form of the equation of each ellipse satisfying the given conditions. Major axis vertical with length 10; length of minor axis = 4; center: (-2, 3)
Problem 37
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 2)²/9 + (y -1)² /4= 1
Problem 39
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x +3)²+ 4(y -2)² = 16
Problem 41
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 4)²/9 + (y +2)² /25= 1
Problem 43
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. x²/25 + (y -2)² /36= 1
Problem 45
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x +3)²/9 + (y -2)² = 1
Problem 47
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. (x − 1)²/2 + (y +3)² /5= 1
Problem 49
Graph each ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9(x − 1)²+4(y+3)² = 36
Problem 51
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x2 +25y² - 36x + 50y – 164 = 0
Problem 53
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 9x² + 16y² – 18x + 64y – 71 = 0
Problem 55
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 4x² + y²+ 16x - 6y - 39 = 0
Problem 57
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 25x²+4y² – 150x + 32y + 189 = 0
Problem 59
Convert each equation to standard form by completing the square on x and y. Then graph the ellipse and give the location of its foci. 36x2 +9y2 - 216x = 0
Problem 61
Find the solution set for each system by graphing both of the system's equations in the same rectangular coordinate system and finding points of intersection. Check all solutions in both equations.
