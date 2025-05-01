Problem 33
Write each matrix equation as a system of linear equations without matrices.
Problem 35
Write each matrix equation as a system of linear equations without matrices.
Problem 37
a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.
Problem 39
a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.
Problem 41
a. Write each linear system as a matrix equation in the form AX = B. b. Solve the system using the inverse that is given for the coefficient matrix.
Problem 1
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 1–10.
Problem 3
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 1–10.
Problem 5
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 1–10.
Problem 7
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 1–10.
Problem 9
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 1–10.
Problem 11
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
Problem 13
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
Problem 15
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
Problem 17
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
Problem 19
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
Problem 21
For Exercises 11–22, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
Problem 23
In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant.
Problem 25
In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant.
Problem 27
In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant.
Problem 29
In Exercises 23–30, use expansion by minors to evaluate each determinant.
Problem 31
In Exercises 31–36, use the alternative method for evaluating third-order determinants on here to evaluate each determinant.
Problem 33
In Exercises 31–36, use the alternative method for evaluating third-order determinants on here to evaluate each determinant.
Problem 35
In Exercises 31–36, use the alternative method for evaluating third-order determinants on here to evaluate each determinant.
Problem 37
In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
Problem 39
In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
Problem 41
In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
Problem 43
In Exercises 37–44, use Cramer's Rule to solve each system.
Problem 49
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 49–52.
Problem 51
Evaluate each determinant in Exercises 49–52.
Problem 53
In Exercises 53–54, evaluate each determinant.
Ch. 6 - Matrices and Determinants
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