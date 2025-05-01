Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
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Problem 82
Perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial.
Problem 83
Perform the indicated operations. Indicate the degree of the resulting polynomial.
Problem 84
Find each product. (x+7y)(3x-5y)
Problem 88
Find each product.
Problem 89
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
Problem 90
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
Problem 106
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression.
Problem 108
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression.