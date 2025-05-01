Problem 56
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. 3x/(x−3) − (x+4)/(x+2)
Problem 88
In Exercises 83–90, perform the indicated operations. Simplify the result, if possible.
Problem 1
Evaluate each algebraic expression for the given value or value(s) of the variable(s). 3+6(x-2)3 for x = 4
Problem 10
Rewrite each expression without the absolute value bars. |√2-1|
Problem 12
Express the distance between the numbers -17 and 4 using absolute value. Then evaluate the absolute value.
Problem 13
State the name of the property illustrated: 3+17 = 17+3
Problem 14
State the name of the property illustrated: (6 • 3) • 9 = 6 • (3 • 9)
Problem 18
State the name of the property illustrated: (3 • 7) + (4 • 7) = (4 • 7) + (3 •7)
Problem 24
Evaluate each exponential expression: (-3)3 (-2)2
Problem 26
Evaluate each exponential expression: 5-3• 5
Problem 27
Evaluate each exponential expression: (33)/(36)
Problem 28
Simplify each exponential expression:
Problem 29
Simplify each exponential expression:
Problem 34
Write each number in scientific notation. 3,590,000
Problem 36
Perform the indicated operation and write the answer in decimal notation.
Problem 41
Use the product rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 41 - 44. In exercises 43 - 44, assume that variables represent nonnegative real numbers. √300
Problem 45
Use the quotient rule to simplify the expressions in Exercises 45-46. √(121/4)
Problem 47
Add or subtract terms whenever possible. 7√5 + 13√5
Problem 49
In Exercises 47 - 49, add or subtract terms whenever possible. 4√72 - 2√48
Problem 50
Rationalize the denominator. 30/√5
Problem 51
Rationalize the denominator. √2/√3
Problem 58
Simplify the radical expression. ∛81
Problem 61
Simplify the radical expression. 4∛16 + 5∛2
Problem 62
Simplify the radical expressions in Exercises 58 - 62. ∜(32x5)/∜(16x) (Assume that x > 0.)
Problem 63
Evaluate each expression 161/2.
Problem 69
Simplify using properties of exponents.
Problem 72
Simplify by reducing the index of the radical :
Problem 73
Perform the indicated operations. Write the resulting polynomial in standard form and indicate its degree.
Problem 75
Find each product :
Problem 77
Find each product : (4x+5)(4x-5)
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
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