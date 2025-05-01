Problem 1
Solve and check each linear equation. 4x + 9 = 33
Problem 3
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x - 5 = 72
Problem 9
Solve and check each linear equation. x - 5(x + 3) = 13
Problem 11
Solve and check each linear equation. 2x - 7 = 6 + x
Problem 13
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 7x + 4 = x + 16
Problem 15
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 3(x - 8) = x
Problem 16
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 4(x + 9) = x
Problem 20
Solve and check each linear equation. 2(x - 1) + 3 = x - 3(x + 1)
Problem 22
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 2 - (7x + 5) = 13 - 3x
Problem 23
In Exercises 1–26, solve and check each linear equation. 16 = 3(x - 1) - (x - 7)
Problem 25
Solve and check each linear equation. 25 - [2 + 5y - 3(y + 2)] = - 3(2y - 5) - [5(y - 1) - 3y + 3]
Problem 27
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. x/3 = x/2 - 2
Problem 29
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 20 - x/3 = x/2
Problem 31
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. 3x/5 = 2x/3 + 1
Problem 35
Exercises 27–40 contain linear equations with constants in denominators. Solve each equation. (x + 3)/6 = 3/8 + (x - 5)/4
Problem 41
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 4/x = 5/2x + 3
Problem 44
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 7/2x - 5/3x = 22/3
Problem 46
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 5/2x - 8/9 = 1/18 - 1/3x
Problem 47
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. (x - 2)/2x + 1 = (x + 1)/x
Problem 49
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 1/(x - 1) + 5 = 11/(x - 1)
Problem 50
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(x + 4) - 7 = - 4/(x + 4)
Problem 55
Exercises 41–60 contain rational equations with variables in denominators. For each equation, a. write the value or values of the variable that make a denominator zero. These are the restrictions on the variable. b. Keeping the restrictions in mind, solve the equation. 3/(x + 2) + 2/(x - 2) = 8/(x + 2)(x - 2)
Problem 63
In Exercises 61–66, find all values of x satisfying the given conditions.
Problem 69
In Exercises 67–70, find all values of x such that y = 0.
Problem 74
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 4(x + 5) = 21 + 4x
Problem 75
In Exercises 71–78, solve each equation. Then determine whether the equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or an inconsistent equation. 10x + 3 = 8x + 3
Problem 99
In Exercises 99–106, solve each equation. [(3 + 6)2 ÷ 3] × 4 = - 54 x
Problem 7
A new car worth $36,000 is depreciating in value by $4000 per year. a. Write a formula that models the car's value, y, in dollars, after x years. b. Use the formula from part (a) to determine after how many years the car's value will be $12,000. c. Graph the formula from part (a) in the first quadrant of a rectangular coordinate system. Then show your solution to part (b) on the graph.
Problem 9
You are choosing between two gyms. One gym offers membership for a fee of $40 plus a monthly fee of $25. The other offers membership for a fee of $15 plus a monthly fee of $30. After how many months will the total cost at each gym be the same? What will be the total cost for each gym?
