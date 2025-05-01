Problem 107
Simplify by reducing the index of the radical.
Problem 108
Simplify by reducing the index of the radical.
Problem 3
Is the algebraic expression a polynomial? If it is, write the polynomial in standard form. (2x+3)/x
Problem 19
Find each product. (x+7)(x+3)
Problem 22
Find each product. (x−1)(x+2)
Problem 26
Find each product. (2x−5)(7x+2)
Problem 32
Find each product. (x+5)(x−5)
Problem 35
Find each product. (5−7x)(5+7x)
Problem 86
Perform the indicated operation or operations. (3x+5)(2x−9)−(7x−2)(x−1)
Problem 1
Factor out the greatest common factor.
Problem 5
Factor out the greatest common factor.
Problem 38
Factor each trinomial, or state that the trinomial is prime.
Problem 42
Factor the difference of two squares.
Problem 49
Factor each perfect square trinomial.
Problem 56
Factor each perfect square trinomial.
Problem 58
Factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes.
Problem 60
Factor using the formula for the sum or difference of two cubes.
Problem 66
Factor completely, or state that the polynomial is prime.
Problem 102
Factor and simplify each algebraic expression.
Problem 1
Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of each rational expression. 7/(x−3)
Problem 11
Simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression.
Problem 16
Multiply or divide as indicated.
Problem 21
Multiply or divide as indicated.
Problem 24
Multiply or divide as indicated.
Problem 34
Add or subtract as indicated. (3x+2)/(3x+4) + (3x+6)/(3x+4)
Problem 37
Add or subtract as indicated. (4x−10)/(x−2) − (x−4)/(x−2)
Problem 41
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. 5/x + 3
Problem 47
Add or subtract as indicated. 2/5x − (x+1)/4x
Problem 50
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated.
Problem 53
In Exercises 33–68, add or subtract as indicated. 3/(x+1) − 3/x
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
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