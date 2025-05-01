Problem 11

Simplify each rational expression. Find all numbers that must be excluded from the domain of the simplified rational expression. ﻿ y 2 + 7 y − 18 y 2 − 3 y + 2 \frac{y^2 + 7y - 18}{y^2 - 3y + 2} y2−3y+2y2+7y−18​﻿