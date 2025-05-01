Problem 17
The formula C=5/9(F-32) expresses the relationship between Fahrenheit temperature, F, and Celsius temperature, C. In Exercises 17–18, use the formula to convert the given Fahrenheit temperature to its equivalent temperature on the Celsius scale. 50 °F
Problem 19
A football was kicked vertically upward from a height of 4 feet with an initial speed of 60 feet per second. The formula h=4+60t-16t2 describes the ball's height above the ground, h, in feet, t seconds after it was kicked. Use this formula to solve Exercises 19–20. What was the ball's height 2 seconds after it was kicked?
Problem 21
Find the intersection of the sets. {1,2,3,4}∩{2,4,5}
Problem 23
Find the intersection of the sets. {s,e,t}∩{t,e,s}
Problem 27
Find the intersection of the sets. {a,b,c,d}∩∅
Problem 34
Find the union of the sets. {e,m,p,t,y} ∪ ∅
Problem 35
List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-9, -4/5, 0, 0.25, √3, 9.2, √100}
Problem 37
List all numbers from the given set that are a. natural numbers, b. whole numbers, c. integers, d. rational numbers, e. irrational numbers, f. real numbers. {-11, -5/6, 0, 0.75, √5, π, √64}
Problem 43
Determine whether each statement is true or false. -13 ≤ -2
Problem 47
Determine whether each statement is true or false. -π ≥ - π
Problem 49
Determine whether each statement in is true or false. 0 ≥ -6
Problem 51
Rewrite each expression without absolute value bars. |300|
Problem 53
Rewrite each expression without absolute value bars. |12 - π|
Problem 54
Rewrite each expression without absolute value bars. |7 - π|
Problem 57
Rewrite each expression without absolute value bars. -3/|-3|
Problem 59
Rewrite each expression without absolute value bars. ||-3|-|-7||
Problem 61
Evaluate each algebraic expression for x = 2 and y= -5. |x+y|
Problem 63
Evaluate each algebraic expression for x = 2 and y = -5. |x|+|y|
Problem 67
Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. 2 and 17
Problem 69
Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. −2 and 5
Problem 70
Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.
Problem 72
Express the distance between the given numbers using absolute value. Then find the distance by evaluating the absolute value expression. -26 and -3
Problem 74
Write each number in decimal notation without the use of exponents.
Problem 75
State the name of the property illustrated. 6+(−4)=(−4)+6
Problem 77
State the name of the property illustrated. 6+(2+7)=(6+2)+7
Problem 80
State the name of the property illustrated. 7⋅(11⋅8)=(11⋅8)⋅7
Problem 83
State the name of the property illustrated. 1/(x+3) (x+3)=1, x≠−3
Problem 104
In Exercises 103–110, insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement. |−20| □ |−50|
Problem 107
Insert either <, >, or = in the shaded area to make a true statement.
Ch. P - Fundamental Concepts of Algebra
Back