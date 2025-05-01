Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition

Back
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
Back
College Algebra - Lial 13th College Algebra - Textbook solutions & answers
Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts684 solutions
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities443 solutions
Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions372 solutions
Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions341 solutions
Ch. 4 - Inverse, Exponential, and Logarithmic Functions220 solutions
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices226 solutions
Ch. 6 - Analytic Geometry3 solutions
Ch. 7 - Further Topics in Algebra1 solutions