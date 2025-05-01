Problem 6
Decide whether each statement is true or false. The solution set of 2x+5=x -3 is {-8}.
Problem 8
Decide whether each statement is true or false. The equation 5x=4x is an example of a contradiction.
Problem 11
Solve each equation. 5x+4= 3x-4
Problem 13
Solve each equation. 6(3x-1)= 8 - (10x-14)
Problem 15
Solve each equation.
Problem 17
Solve each equation. 3x+5 - 5(x+1)= 6x+7
Problem 20
Solve each equation. 4[2x-(3-x)+5] = -6x - 28
Problem 22
Solve each equation. (1/15)(2x+5) = (1/9)(x+2)
Problem 23
Solve each equation. 0.2x - 0.5 = 0.1x+7
Problem 25
Solve each equation. -4(2x-6) +8x= 5x+24+x
Problem 27
Solve each equation. 0.5x+ (4/3)x= x+10
Problem 29
Solve each equation. 0.08x+0.06(x+12) = 7.72
Problem 32
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. (1/2)(6x+20) = x+4 +2(x+3)
Problem 33
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. 2(x-8) = 3x-16
Problem 36
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. -6(2x+1) - 3(x-4) = -15x+1
Problem 38
Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. -0.6(x-5)+0.8(x-6) = 0.2x - 1.8
Problem 40
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. I=Prt,for P (simple interest)
Problem 42
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. P=2l+2w,for w (perimeter of a rectangle)
Problem 44
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. F = GMm/r², for m (force of gravity)
Problem 46
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. s = 1/2gt², for g (distance traveled by a falling object)
Problem 48
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. z = (x-μ)/σ, for x (standardized value)
Problem 49
Solve each equation for x. 2(x-a) +b =3x+a
Problem 51
Solve each equation for x. ax+b=3(x-a)
Problem 53
Solve each equation for x. x/(a-1) = ax+3
Problem 55
Solve each equation for x. a²x + 3x =2a²
Problem 57
Solve each equation for x. 3x=(2x-1)(m+4)
Problem 59
Work each problem. Elmer borrowed $3150 from his brother Julio to pay for books and tuition. He agreed to repay Julio in 6 months with simple annual interest at 4%. How much will the interest amount to?
Problem 60
Work each problem. Levada borrows $30,900 from her bank to open a florist shop. She agrees to repay the money in 18 months with simple annual interest of 5.5%. How much must she pay the bank in 18 months?
Problem 61
In the metric system of weights and measures, temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) instead of degrees Fahrenheit (°F). To convert between the two systems, we use the equations. C =5/9 (F-32) and F = 9/5C+32. In each exercise, convert to the other system. Round answers to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. 20°C
Problem 63
In the metric system of weights and measures, temperature is measured in degrees Celsius (°C) instead of degrees Fahrenheit (°F). To convert between the two systems, we use the equations. C =5/9 (F-32) and F = 9/5C+32. In each exercise, convert to the other system. Round answers to the nearest tenth of a degree if necessary. 50°F
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
