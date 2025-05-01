Problem 7
Solve each system by substitution.
4x + 3y = -13
-x + y = 5
Problem 9
Solve each system by substitution.
x - 5y = 8
x = 6y
Problem 11
Solve each system by substitution.
8x - 10y = -22
3x + y = 6
Problem 13
Solve each system by substitution.
7x - y = -10
3y - x = 10
Problem 15
Solve each system by substitution.
-2x = 6y + 18
-29 = 5y - 3x
Problem 17
Solve each system by substitution.
3y = 5x + 6
x + y = 2
Problem 19
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
4x + y = -23
x - 2y = -17
Problem 21
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
2x - 3y = -7
5x + 4y = 17
Problem 23
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
5x + 7y = 6
10x - 3y = 46
Problem 25
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
6x + 7y + 2 = 0
7x - 6y - 26 = 0
Problem 27
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
x/2+ y/3 = 4
3x/2+3y/2 = 15
Problem 29
Solve each system by elimination. In systems with fractions, first clear denominators.
(2x-1)/3 + (y+2)/4 = 4
(x+3)/2 - (x-y)/2 = 3
Problem 31
Solve each system of equations. State whether it is an inconsistent system or has infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with x arbitrary.
9x - 5y = 1
-18x + 10y = 1
Problem 35
Solve each system of equations. State whether it is an inconsistent system or has infinitely many solutions. If a system has infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with x arbitrary.
5x - 5y - 3 = 0
x - y - 12 = 0
Problem 69
Solve each system. (Hint: In Exercises 69–72, let 1/x = t and 1/y = u.)
2/x + 1/y = 3/2
3/x - 1/y = 1
Problem 75
For what value(s) of k will the following system of linear equations have no solution? infinitely many solutions?
x - 2y = 3
-2x + 4y = k
Problem 77
Use a system of equations to solve each problem. See Example 8. Find an equation of the line y = ax + b that passes through the points (-2, 1) and (-1, -2).
Problem 79
Use a system of equations to solve each problem. Find an equation of the parabola y = ax2 + bx + c that passes through the points (2, 3), (-1, 0), and (-2, 2).
Problem 1
How many rows and how many columns does this matrix have? What is its dimension?
Problem 3
What is the augmented matrix of the following system?
-3x + 5y = 2
6x + 2y = 7
Problem 7
Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.
Problem 8
Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.
Problem 9
Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.
Problem 10
Use the given row transformation to change each matrix as indicated.
Problem 13
Write the augmented matrix for each system and give its dimension. Do not solve.
2x + y + z - 3 = 0
3x - 4y + 2z + 7 = 0
x + y + z - 2 = 0
Problem 15
Write the system of equations associated with each augmented matrix . Do not solve.
Problem 17
Write the system of equations associated with each augmented matrix . Do not solve.
Problem 19
Write the system of equations associated with each augmented matrix . Do not solve.
Problem 21
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
x + y = 5
x - y = -1
Problem 23
Use the Gauss-Jordan method to solve each system of equations. For systems in two variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution with y arbitrary. For systems in three variables with infinitely many solutions, write the solution set with z arbitrary.
3x + 2y = -9
2x - 5y = -6
Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Back