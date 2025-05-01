Problem 1
Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The point (-1, 3) lies in quadrant ________ in the rectangular coordinate system.
Problem 2
Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The point (4,_____ ) lies on the graph of the equation y = 3x - 6.
Problem 4
Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The y-intercept of the graph of y = -2x + 6 is ________.
Problem 5
Fill in the blank to correctly complete each sentence. The x-intercept of the graph of 2x + 5y = 10 is ________.
Problem 7
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. The graph of y = x2 + 2 has no x-intercepts.
Problem 9
Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. The midpoint of the segment joining (0, 0) and (4, 4) is 2.
Problem 15
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the mid-point M of line segment PQ. P(-5,-6), Q(7,-1)
Problem 17
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the mid-point M of line segment PQ. P(8,2), Q(3,5)
Problem 20
For the points P and Q, find (a) the distance d(P, Q) and (b) the coordinates of the mid-point M of line segment PQ. P(6,-2), Q(4,6)
Problem 23
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-6,-4),(0,-2),(-10,8)
Problem 25
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-4,1),(1,4),(-6,-1)
Problem 27
Determine whether the three points are the vertices of a right triangle. (-4,3),(2,5),(-1,-6)
Problem 29
Determine whether the three points are collinear. (0,-7),(-3,5),(2,-15)
Problem 31
Determine whether the three points are collinear. (0, 9),(-3, -7),(2, 19)
Problem 33
Determine whether the three points are collinear. (-7,4),(6,-2),(-1,1)
Problem 38
Find the coordinates of the other endpoint of each line segment, given its midpoint and one endpoint. See Example 5(b). midpoint (-9, 8), endpoint (-16, 9)
Problem 47
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=(1/2)x-2
Problem 49
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. 2x+3y=5
Problem 51
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=x2
Problem 53
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=√(x-3)
Problem 56
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y=-|x+4|
Problem 58
For each equation, (a) give a table with at least three ordered pairs that are solutions, and (b) graph the equation. y = -x3
Problem 1
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The circle with equation has center with coordinates________ and radius equal to__________ .
Problem 2
Fill in the blank(s) to correctly complete each sentence. The circle with center (3, 6) and radius 4 has equation _________.
Problem 11
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (0, 0), radius 6
Problem 13
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (2, 0), radius 6
Problem 15
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (0, 4), radius 4
Problem 17
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (-2, 5), radius 4
Problem 19
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (5, -4), radius 7
Problem 21
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (√2, √2), radius √2
