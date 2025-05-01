Problem 1
In the fraction 5/8, 5 is the numerator and 8 is the denominator.
Problem 2
The mixed number equivalent of the improper fraction is .
Problem 4
The reciprocal of 6/2 is 3/1.
Problem 5
Which choice shows the correct way to write in lowest terms?
Problem 6
Which fraction is not equal to 5/9? A. 15/27 B. 30/54 C. 40/74 D. 55/99
Problem 7
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 8/16
Problem 8
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 4/12
Problem 10
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 16/20
Problem 11
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 90/150
Problem 12
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 100/140
Problem 13
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 18/90
Problem 14
Write each fraction in lowest terms. 16/64
Problem 17
Write each improper fraction as a mixed number. 17/12
Problem 18
Write each improper fraction as a mixed number. 16/9
Problem 19
Write each improper fraction as a mixed number. 77/12
Problem 21
Write each mixed number as an improper fraction.
Problem 25
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (4/5)∙(6/7)
Problem 26
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (5/9)∙(2/7)
Problem 28
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (3/20)∙(5/21)
Problem 30
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (1/8)∙(10/7)
Problem 32
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. (21/8)∙(4/7)
Problem 35
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 36
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 38
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 40
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 42
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 43
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 44
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 46
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Problem 47
Multiply or divide as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
