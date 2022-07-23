Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 33
Chapter 2, Problem 33

Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. 2(x-8) = 3x-16

Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by expanding the left side of the equation: \(2(x-8)\) becomes \(2 \cdot x - 2 \cdot 8\), which simplifies to \(2x - 16\).
Rewrite the equation with the expanded left side: \(2x - 16 = 3x - 16\).
Next, isolate the variable terms on one side by subtracting \$2x\( from both sides: \(2x - 16 - 2x = 3x - 16 - 2x\), which simplifies to \)-16 = x - 16$.
Then, isolate \(x\) by adding 16 to both sides: \(-16 + 16 = x - 16 + 16\), which simplifies to \(0 = x\).
Interpret the result: since \(x = 0\) is a specific solution, the equation is a conditional equation with the solution set \(\{0\}\).

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Types of Equations: Identity, Conditional, and Contradiction

An identity is an equation true for all values of the variable, a conditional equation is true for specific values, and a contradiction has no solution. Recognizing these types helps determine the nature of the solution set.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations

Solving Linear Equations

Solving linear equations involves isolating the variable by applying inverse operations such as addition, subtraction, multiplication, or division. This process helps find the values that satisfy the equation.
Recommended video:
04:02
Solving Linear Equations with Fractions

Solution Set of an Equation

The solution set is the collection of all values that make the equation true. It can be a single value, all real numbers, or empty, depending on whether the equation is conditional, an identity, or a contradiction.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. (x+4)/2x = (x-1)/3

601
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each equation is an identity, a conditional equation, or a contradiction. Give the solution set. (1/2)(6x+20) = x+4 +2(x+3)

2107
views
Textbook Question

Radius of a Can A can of Blue Runner Red Kidney Beans has surface area 371 cm2. Its height is 12 cm. What is the radius of the circular top? Round to the nearest hundredth.

887
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. See Example 3. How much water should be added to 8 mL of 6% saline solution to reduce the concentration to 4%?

659
views
Textbook Question

Simplify each power of i. i1001

1138
views
Textbook Question

Find each product or quotient. Simplify the answers. √-30 / √-10

778
views
1
rank