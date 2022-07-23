Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 1
Chapter 2, Problem 1

Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 = 25
Matching exercise with equations involving squares and their corresponding solutions including real and imaginary numbers.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of equation given: \(x^2 = 25\) is a quadratic equation in the form \(x^2 = c\), where \(c\) is a positive constant.
Recall the property that if \(x^2 = c\), then \(x = \pm \sqrt{c}\). This means the solutions are both the positive and negative square roots of \(c\).
Apply this property to the equation: \(x = \pm \sqrt{25}\).
Simplify the square root: \(\sqrt{25} = 5\), so the solutions are \(x = 5\) and \(x = -5\).
Match these solutions to the options in Column II that list \(x = 5\) and \(x = -5\) as the solutions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solving Quadratic Equations

A quadratic equation is a polynomial equation of degree two, typically in the form ax² + bx + c = 0. Solving such equations involves finding values of x that satisfy the equation, often by factoring, using the quadratic formula, or isolating the variable when possible.
Recommended video:
06:08
Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Square Roots and Their Properties

Taking the square root of both sides of an equation like x² = 25 involves understanding that both positive and negative roots are possible. Specifically, if x² = a, then x = ±√a, meaning the solutions include both the positive and negative square roots.
Recommended video:
02:20
Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Matching Equations to Solutions

Matching equations to their solutions requires recognizing the form of the equation and applying appropriate solution methods. For x² = 25, identifying that the solutions are x = 5 and x = -5 helps correctly pair the equation with its solution set.
Recommended video:
06:00
Categorizing Linear Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. x<-6

806
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. If a train travels at 80 mph for 15 min, what is the distance traveled?

636
views
Textbook Question

Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. x≤6

839
views
Textbook Question

Solve each problem. How long will it take a car to travel 400 mi at an average rate of 50 mph?

643
views
Textbook Question

Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 = -25

848
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. 2x+8 = 3x+2

1148
views