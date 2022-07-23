Textbook Question
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. x<-6
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Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. x<-6
Solve each problem. If a train travels at 80 mph for 15 min, what is the distance traveled?
Match the inequality in each exercise in Column I with its equivalent interval notation in Column II. x≤6
Solve each problem. How long will it take a car to travel 400 mi at an average rate of 50 mph?
Match the equation in Column I with its solution(s) in Column II. x2 = -25
Solve each equation. 2x+8 = 3x+2