Solve each equation. (2x+3)2/3 + (2x+3)1/3 - 6 = 0

Textbook Question
For each equation, (b) solve for y in terms of x. See Example 8.
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For each equation, (b) solve for y in terms of x. See Example 8.
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+2)/(2x+3)≤5
Solve each equation. 2/x+2 + 1/x+4 = 4/x²+6x+8
Find each quotient. Write answers in standard form. 8 / -i
For each equation, solve for x in terms of y. 2x2 + 4xy - 3y2 = 2
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (2x-3)/(x2+1)≥0