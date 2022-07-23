Solve each equation or inequality. | 5x + 2 | - 2 < 3

Textbook Question
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x(x-1)≤6
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Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x(x-1)≤6
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x(x+1)<12
Solve each equation using completing the square. 3x2 - 9x + 7 = 0
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. z = (x-μ)/σ, for x (standardized value)
Solve each equation. √(4x+13) = 2x-1
Find each sum or difference. Write answers in standard form. (3+2i) + (9+3i)