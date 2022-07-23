Solve each equation. 2x/(x-2) = 5 + 4x2/(x-2)

Textbook Question
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5 - 3x | > 7
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Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. | 5 - 3x | > 7
Solve each problem. See Example 4. Cody sells some property for \(240,000. The money will be paid off in two ways: a short-term note at 2% interest and a long-term note at 2.5%. Find the amount of each note if the total annual interest paid is \)5500.
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -4≤(x+1)/2≤5
Solve each equation using the square root property. (x - 4)2 = -5
Solve each inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5| x + 1 | > 12
Simplify each power of i. i-27