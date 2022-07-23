Solve each equation. ∜(3x+1)=1

Textbook Question
Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (3-i)(3+1)(2-6i)
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Find each product. Write answers in standard form. (3-i)(3+1)(2-6i)
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5/(1-x)≤2/(1-x)
Write each statement using an absolute value equation or inequality. r is no less than 1 unit from 29.
Solve each equation. ∜(x2+2x)= ∜3
Solve each equation. √x-√x+3= -1
Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 5/(x+1)>12/(x+1)