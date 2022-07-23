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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 36
Chapter 2, Problem 36

Solve each equation using the square root property. (-2x + 5)2 = -8

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1
Recognize that the equation is in the form \( (A)^2 = B \), where \( A = -2x + 5 \) and \( B = -8 \). The square root property states that if \( A^2 = B \), then \( A = \pm \sqrt{B} \).
Apply the square root property to the equation: \( -2x + 5 = \pm \sqrt{-8} \).
Since \( \sqrt{-8} \) involves the square root of a negative number, rewrite it using imaginary numbers: \( \sqrt{-8} = \sqrt{8} \cdot i = 2\sqrt{2}i \). So the equation becomes \( -2x + 5 = \pm 2\sqrt{2}i \).
Set up two separate equations to solve for \( x \): 1) \( -2x + 5 = 2\sqrt{2}i \) 2) \( -2x + 5 = -2\sqrt{2}i \).
Solve each equation for \( x \) by isolating \( x \): Subtract 5 from both sides, then divide by \( -2 \) to get \( x = \frac{5 \mp 2\sqrt{2}i}{2} \). This gives the two complex solutions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Square Root Property

The square root property states that if an equation is in the form (expression)^2 = k, then the solution can be found by taking the square root of both sides, resulting in expression = ±√k. This method is used to solve quadratic equations that are already isolated as a perfect square.
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Imaginary Roots with the Square Root Property

Solving Quadratic Equations

Quadratic equations involve variables raised to the second power. Solving them often requires isolating the squared term and then applying methods like factoring, completing the square, or using the square root property to find the variable's values.
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Solving Quadratic Equations by Factoring

Real and Complex Solutions

When solving equations like (expression)^2 = negative number, the solutions are not real because the square root of a negative number is imaginary. Understanding the difference between real and complex solutions is essential to correctly interpret the results.
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Complex Conjugates
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