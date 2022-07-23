Skip to main content
Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 79
Chapter 2, Problem 79

Solve each equation. x/x+2 + 1/x+3 = 2/(x²+2x)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Rewrite the equation clearly to avoid ambiguity: \(\frac{x}{x+2} + \frac{1}{x+3} = \frac{2}{x^{2} + 2x}\).
Factor the denominator on the right side: \(x^{2} + 2x = x(x+2)\), so the equation becomes \(\frac{x}{x+2} + \frac{1}{x+3} = \frac{2}{x(x+2)}\).
Identify the least common denominator (LCD) for all terms, which is \(x(x+2)(x+3)\), and multiply every term by this LCD to eliminate the denominators.
After multiplying, simplify each term by canceling common factors, resulting in a polynomial equation without fractions.
Collect like terms and solve the resulting polynomial equation for \(x\), then check for any restrictions from the original denominators to exclude invalid solutions.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Expressions

Rational expressions are fractions where the numerator and/or denominator are polynomials. Understanding how to manipulate these expressions, including simplifying and finding common denominators, is essential for solving equations involving rational terms.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Least Common Denominator (LCD)

The least common denominator is the smallest expression that all denominators in an equation can divide into without remainder. Finding the LCD allows you to combine or clear fractions by multiplying through, simplifying the process of solving rational equations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:58
Rationalizing Denominators

Solving Rational Equations

Solving rational equations involves eliminating denominators by multiplying both sides by the LCD, then solving the resulting polynomial equation. It's important to check for extraneous solutions that make any denominator zero, as these are not valid.
Recommended video:
05:56
Introduction to Rational Equations
Related Practice
Textbook Question

For each equation, solve for x in terms of y. 4x2 - 2xy + 3y2 = 2

912
views
Textbook Question

The temperatures on the surface of Mars in degrees Celsius approximately satisfy the inequality C+846 |C + 84 | ≤ 6. What range of temperatures corresponds to this inequality?

777
views
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. 4/(x+1)<2/(x+3)

476
views
Textbook Question

Find each quotient. Write answers in standard form. -5 / i

806
views
Textbook Question

Solve each equation. (x-3)2/5 = 4

550
views
Textbook Question

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. (x+3)/(2x-5)≤1

406
views