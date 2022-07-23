Identify each number as real, complex, pure imaginary, or nonreal com-plex. (More than one of these descriptions will apply.) 0
Solve each problem. See Example 1. Michael must build a rectangular storage shed. He wants the length to be 6 ft greater than the width, and the perimeter will be 44 ft. Find the length and the width of the shed.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Perimeter of a Rectangle
Algebraic Expressions and Variables
Solving Linear Equations
Use Choices A–D to answer each question. A. 3x2 - 17x - 6 = 0 B. (2x + 5)2 = 7 C. x2 + x = 12 D. (3x - 1)(x - 7) = 0 Only one of the equations is set up so that the values of a, b, and c can be determined immediately. Which one is it? Solve it.
Solve each problem. Speed of a Plane Mary Lynn left by plane to visit her mother in Louisiana, 420 km away. Fifteen minutes later, her mother left to meet her at the airport. She drove the 20 km to the airport at 40 km per hr, arriving just as the plane taxied in. What was the speed of the plane?
Determine the values of the variable that cannot possibly be solutions of each equation. Do not solve. 3/(x-2) + 1/(x+1) = 3/(x2-x-2)
Solve each equation. |7 - 3x| = 3
Use the following facts. If x represents an integer, then x+1 represents the next consecutive integer. If x represents an even integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive even integer. If x represents an odd integer, then x+2 represents the next consecutive odd integer. Find two consecutive even integers whose product is 224.