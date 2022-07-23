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Ch. 1 - Equations and Inequalities
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 1 - Equations and InequalitiesProblem 65
Chapter 2, Problem 65

Solve each rational inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. -4/(1-x)<5

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Start by rewriting the inequality clearly: \(\frac{-4}{1 - x} < 5\).
Bring all terms to one side to have zero on the other side: \(\frac{-4}{1 - x} - 5 < 0\).
Find a common denominator to combine the terms into a single rational expression: \(\frac{-4 - 5(1 - x)}{1 - x} < 0\).
Simplify the numerator: \(-4 - 5 + 5x = 5x - 9\), so the inequality becomes \(\frac{5x - 9}{1 - x} < 0\).
Determine the critical points by setting numerator and denominator equal to zero: \(5x - 9 = 0\) and \(1 - x = 0\). These points divide the number line into intervals to test the sign of the expression and find where it is less than zero.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Inequalities

Rational inequalities involve expressions where one side is a ratio of polynomials. Solving them requires finding values of the variable that make the inequality true, considering where the expression is defined and where it changes sign.
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Domain Restrictions

Since rational expressions have denominators, values that make the denominator zero are excluded from the solution set. Identifying these restrictions is crucial to avoid undefined expressions and to correctly determine the solution intervals.
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Interval Testing and Sign Analysis

After finding critical points (where numerator or denominator is zero), the number line is divided into intervals. Testing values from each interval helps determine where the inequality holds true, allowing the solution set to be expressed in interval notation.
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