Write each number in standard form a+bi. -6-√-24 / 2

Textbook Question
Solve each equation. -2x² +11x = -21
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Solve each equation. -2x² +11x = -21
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2-7x+10>0
Solve each quadratic inequality. Give the solution set in interval notation. x2-x-6>0
Explain why the equation | x | = √x² has infinitely many solutions.
Solve each formula for the specified variable. Assume that the denominator is not 0 if variables appear in the denominator. P=2l+2w,for w (perimeter of a rectangle)
Solve each equation using completing the square. x2 - 2x - 2 = 0