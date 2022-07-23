Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(-3,1),(4,1),(-2,7)}

Textbook Question
Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(9,-2),(-3,5),(9,1)}
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Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(9,-2),(-3,5),(9,1)}
Let and . Find each of the following. See Example 1.
In the following exercises, (a) find the center-radius form of the equation of each circle described, and (b) graph it. center (0, 4), radius 4
Let ƒ(x)=x2+3 and g(x)=-2x+6. Find each of the following. (ƒg)(4)
Determine the intervals of the domain over which each function is continuous.
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (-8,4), undefined slope