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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 15
Chapter 3, Problem 15

Determine whether each relation defines a function. {(-3,1),(4,1),(-2,7)}

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1
Recall that a relation defines a function if every input (x-value) corresponds to exactly one output (y-value).
List the input values from the given relation: -3, 4, and -2.
Check if any input value is repeated with a different output value. Here, -3, 4, and -2 each appear only once.
Since no input value is paired with more than one output value, the relation satisfies the definition of a function.
Conclude that the given relation defines a function because each input has a unique output.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Definition of a Relation

A relation is a set of ordered pairs, where each pair consists of an input (x-value) and an output (y-value). It represents a relationship between elements of two sets, often shown as points or pairs.
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Definition of a Function

A function is a special type of relation where each input corresponds to exactly one output. This means no x-value can be paired with more than one y-value in the set.
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Testing a Relation for Function Status

To determine if a relation is a function, check if any x-values repeat with different y-values. If all x-values are unique or repeated with the same y-value, the relation is a function.
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