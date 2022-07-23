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Ch. 2 - Graphs and Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 2 - Graphs and FunctionsProblem 30
Chapter 3, Problem 30

Graph each piecewise-defined function.
f(x)={x3+5if x0x2if x>0f(x) =\(\begin{cases}\)x^3 + 5 & \(\text{if }\) x \(\leq\) 0 \\-x^2 & \(\text{if }\) x > 0\(\end{cases}\)

Verified step by step guidance
1
First, carefully read the piecewise function and identify the domain for each piece. The function is given as: \[f(x) = \begin{cases} x^3 + 5 & \text{if } x \leq 0 \\ -x^2 & \text{if } x < 0 \end{cases}\] Notice the domains: the first piece applies when \(x \leq 0\), and the second piece applies when \(x < 0\).
Next, observe that the domains of the two pieces overlap for \(x < 0\). This means for values less than zero, both expressions are defined, so you need to clarify which expression to use for \(x < 0\). Usually, piecewise functions have non-overlapping domains, so check if there might be a typo or if the problem expects you to graph both expressions on \(x < 0\).
Assuming the problem intends the first piece for \(x \leq 0\) and the second piece for \(x > 0\) (a common scenario), rewrite the function as: \[f(x) = \begin{cases} x^3 + 5 & \text{if } x \leq 0 \\ -x^2 & \text{if } x > 0 \end{cases}\] This will help in graphing each piece clearly.
To graph the first piece \(f(x) = x^3 + 5\) for \(x \leq 0\), create a table of values for several \(x\) values less than or equal to zero, calculate corresponding \(f(x)\) values, and plot these points. Remember that \(x^3\) is a cubic function shifted up by 5 units.
For the second piece \(f(x) = -x^2\) for \(x > 0\), similarly create a table of values for positive \(x\) values, calculate \(f(x)\), and plot these points. This is a downward-opening parabola starting from zero (since at \(x=0\), \(f(x) = 0\)). Finally, combine both graphs, making sure to use a closed dot at \(x=0\) for the first piece (since it includes \(x=0\)) and an open dot for the second piece at \(x=0\) (since it does not include \(x=0\)).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Piecewise-Defined Functions

A piecewise-defined function is a function composed of different expressions, each applying to a specific interval of the domain. Understanding how to interpret and graph each piece separately is essential, as the function's rule changes depending on the input value.
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Domain Restrictions of Composed Functions

Domain and Inequality Notation

The domain restrictions (like x ≤ 0 or x < 0) specify where each piece of the function applies. Correctly interpreting these inequalities ensures that each part of the function is graphed only on its intended interval, avoiding overlap or gaps.
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Interval Notation

Graphing Polynomial Functions

Each piece of the function involves polynomial expressions (like x³ + 5 or -x²). Knowing how to graph cubic and quadratic functions, including their shapes and key points, helps in accurately plotting each segment of the piecewise function.
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Graphing Polynomial Functions
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