Textbook Question
Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. y = 5
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Match each equation with the sketch that most closely resembles its graph. y = 5
Give the center and radius of the circle represented by each equation. x2+y2-4x+12y=-4
Write an equation for each line described. Give answers in standard form for Exercises 11–20 and in slope-intercept form (if possible) for Exercises 21–32. through (-2,5) having slope -4
Determine whether each relation defines a function, and give the domain and range.
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. 3 + x = 0
Graph each line. Give the domain and range. -x + 5 = 0