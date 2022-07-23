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Ch. 3 - Polynomial and Rational Functions
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 3 - Polynomial and Rational FunctionsProblem 8
Chapter 4, Problem 8

Determine whether each statement is true or false. If false, explain why. The product of a complex number and its conjugate is always a real number.

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Recall the definition of a complex number: it is of the form \(z = a + bi\), where \(a\) and \(b\) are real numbers and \(i\) is the imaginary unit with \(i^2 = -1\).
The conjugate of a complex number \(z = a + bi\) is given by \(\overline{z} = a - bi\).
To find the product of a complex number and its conjugate, multiply \(z\) and \(\overline{z}\): \(z \times \overline{z} = (a + bi)(a - bi)\).
Use the distributive property (FOIL) to expand the product: \((a + bi)(a - bi) = a^2 - abi + abi - b^2 i^2\).
Simplify the expression by combining like terms and using \(i^2 = -1\): the middle terms cancel out, and \(-b^2 i^2\) becomes \(+b^2\), so the product is \(a^2 + b^2\), which is a real number.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Complex Numbers

A complex number is a number in the form a + bi, where a and b are real numbers and i is the imaginary unit with the property i² = -1. Complex numbers extend the real number system and are used to represent quantities with both real and imaginary parts.
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Complex Conjugate

The complex conjugate of a complex number a + bi is a - bi. It reflects the number across the real axis in the complex plane, changing the sign of the imaginary part while keeping the real part the same.
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Product of a Complex Number and Its Conjugate

Multiplying a complex number by its conjugate results in a real number equal to a² + b², which is the sum of the squares of the real and imaginary parts. This product is always non-negative and has no imaginary component.
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