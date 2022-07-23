Solve each problem. During the course of a year, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by V ( x ) V(x) , where V ( x ) = 2 x 2 − 32 x + 150 V(x)=2x^2-32x+150 between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, V ( x ) V(x) is modeled by V ( x ) = 31 x − 226 V(x)=31x-226 . Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months. Sketch a graph of y = V ( x ) y=V(x) for January through December. In what month are the fewest volunteers available?