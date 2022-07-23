Use the graph to solve each equation or inequality. Use interval notation where appropriate. 2(x-2) / {(x-1)(x-3)} < 0
Solve each problem. During the course of a year, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by , where between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, is modeled by . Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months.
October
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Key Concepts
Piecewise Functions
Substitution in Functions
Linear and Quadratic Functions
Solve each problem. During the course of a year, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by , where between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, is modeled by . Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months. Sketch a graph of for January through December. In what month are the fewest volunteers available?
Solve each problem. During the course of ayear, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by where between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, is modeled by . Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months.
August
Solve each problem. During the course of a year, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by , where between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, is modeled by . Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months.
May
Solve each problem. During the course of a year, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by , where between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, is modeled by . Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months.
December
Solve each problem. During the course of a year, the number of volunteers available to run a food bank each month is modeled by , where between the months of January and August. Here x is time in months, with x=1 representing January. From August to December, V(x) is modeled by . Find the number of volunteers in each of the following months.
January