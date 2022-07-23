Expand the right side and collect like terms: \(x = A x - A + B x + 5 B = (A + B) x + (-A + 5 B)\). Then, equate the coefficients of corresponding powers of \(x\) on both sides to form a system of equations: For \(x\) terms, \(1 = A + B\); for constants, \(0 = -A + 5 B\). Solve this system to find \(A\) and \(B\).