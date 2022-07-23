Textbook Question
Graph each inequality. x < 3 + 2y
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Graph each inequality. x < 3 + 2y
Solve each system by substitution.
3y = 5x + 6
x + y = 2
Find the cofactor of each element in the second row of each matrix.
Solve each problem using a system of equations. A company sells recordable CDs for \(0.80 each and play-only CDs for \)0.60 each. The company receives \$76.00 for an order of 100 CDs. However, the customer neglected to specify how many of each type to send. Determine the number of each type of CD that should be sent.
Find the inverse, if it exists, for each matrix.
Find the values of the variables for which each statement is true, if possible.