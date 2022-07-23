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Ch. 5 - Systems and Matrices
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. 5 - Systems and MatricesProblem 17
Chapter 6, Problem 17

Write the system of equations associated with each augmented matrix . Do not solve.
[100201030012]\(\left\)[ \(\begin{matrix}\) 1 & 0 & 0 & 2 \\ 0 & 1 & 0 & 3 \\ 0 & 0 & 1 & -2 \(\end{matrix}\) \(\right\)]

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Identify the number of variables in the system by counting the number of columns in the coefficient part of the augmented matrix (excluding the last column which represents the constants). For a 4x3 matrix, typically the first two columns are coefficients and the last column is constants, so confirm the exact structure given.
Label the variables as \(x\), \(y\), and \(z\) (or as many variables as there are columns minus one). For example, if the matrix has 3 columns, then there are 2 variables and 1 column for constants; if it has 4 columns, then 3 variables and 1 column for constants.
Write each row of the matrix as an equation by multiplying each coefficient by its corresponding variable and setting the sum equal to the constant in the last column. For example, if the first row is \([a_{11}, a_{12}, a_{13}, b_1]\), write the equation as \(a_{11}x + a_{12}y + a_{13}z = b_1\).
Repeat this process for each row of the matrix, resulting in a system of linear equations where each equation corresponds to a row in the matrix.
Present the system of equations clearly, listing each equation on a separate line, without solving them as per the problem instructions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Augmented Matrix

An augmented matrix represents a system of linear equations by combining the coefficient matrix and the constants into one matrix. Each row corresponds to an equation, and each column corresponds to a variable or the constants. Understanding this helps translate between matrix form and equation form.
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System of Linear Equations

A system of linear equations consists of multiple linear equations involving the same set of variables. Writing the system from an augmented matrix involves interpreting each row as an equation, with coefficients as multipliers of variables and the last entry as the constant term.
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Matrix Dimensions and Variables

The size of the augmented matrix indicates the number of equations and variables: rows represent equations, and columns (minus one) represent variables. Recognizing this helps correctly assign variables (e.g., x, y, z) to columns when writing the system of equations.
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Related Practice
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