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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 77
Chapter 1, Problem 77

Evaluate each expression. (-64/27)1/3

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1
Recognize that the expression \(\left( -\frac{64}{27} \right)^{\frac{1}{3}}\) represents the cube root of the fraction \(-\frac{64}{27}\).
Recall the property of exponents that allows you to take the cube root of a fraction by taking the cube root of the numerator and the denominator separately: \(\left( \frac{a}{b} \right)^{\frac{1}{3}} = \frac{a^{\frac{1}{3}}}{b^{\frac{1}{3}}}\).
Apply this property to rewrite the expression as \(\frac{(-64)^{\frac{1}{3}}}{27^{\frac{1}{3}}}\).
Find the cube root of the numerator \(-64\). Since \(-64\) is a perfect cube, identify the number which when cubed gives \(-64\).
Find the cube root of the denominator \(27\). Since \(27\) is a perfect cube, identify the number which when cubed gives \(27\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Rational Exponents

Rational exponents represent roots and powers combined. An expression like a^(m/n) means the nth root of a raised to the mth power. For example, a^(1/3) is the cube root of a, and a^(2/3) is the cube root of a squared.
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Cube Roots of Negative Numbers

The cube root of a negative number is also negative because cubing a negative number results in a negative number. For instance, the cube root of -64 is -4 since (-4)^3 = -64. This differs from even roots, which are not defined for negative numbers in real numbers.
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Simplifying Fractional Expressions

When dealing with fractional bases like (-64/27), apply the root to both numerator and denominator separately. For example, the cube root of (-64/27) equals the cube root of -64 divided by the cube root of 27, simplifying the expression step-by-step.
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