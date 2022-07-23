Evaluate each expression. (-64/27)1/3

Textbook Question
Simplify each complex fraction. [ 2 + 2/(1+x) ] / [ 2 - 2/(1-x) ]
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Simplify each complex fraction. [ 2 + 2/(1+x) ] / [ 2 - 2/(1-x) ]
Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (p1/2-p-1/2)(p1/2+p-1/2)
Simplify each complex fraction. [ 1/(a3+b3) ] / [ 1/(a2 + 2ab + b2) ]
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {1, 2, 4} ∪ {1, 2, 4} = {1, 2, 4}
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6.
Find each product or quotient where possible.