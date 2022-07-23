Find each product or quotient where possible. 100/-25

Textbook Question
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6.
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Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6.
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed. 7/12 - 1/3
Add or subtract, as indicated. 5/x + 2 + 2/x2 - 2x + 4 - 60/x3 + 8
Determine whether each statement is true or false. {5, 7, 9, 19} ∩ {7, 9, 11, 15} = {7, 9}
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. 4a5(a-1)3/(a-2)-2
Perform the indicated operations. m(5m-2) + 9(5-m)