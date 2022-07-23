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Ch. R - Review of Basic Concepts
Lial - College Algebra 13th Edition
Lial13th EditionCollege AlgebraISBN: 9780136881063Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksLial 13th EditionCh. R - Review of Basic ConceptsProblem 69
Chapter 1, Problem 69

Find each product or quotient where possible. 100/-25

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1
Identify the operation given in the problem: it is a division of two numbers, \(100\) divided by \(-25\).
Write the division expression as a fraction: \(\frac{100}{-25}\).
Recall that dividing by a negative number changes the sign of the result.
Simplify the fraction by dividing the numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor, which is \(25\).
Express the simplified fraction with the correct sign, resulting in \(\frac{4}{-1}\) or \(-4\).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Division of Integers

Division of integers involves dividing one whole number by another. When dividing, the quotient is the number of times the divisor fits into the dividend. For example, 100 divided by -25 asks how many times -25 fits into 100.
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Sign Rules for Division

When dividing integers, the sign of the quotient depends on the signs of the dividend and divisor. If the signs are different (one positive, one negative), the quotient is negative. If both have the same sign, the quotient is positive.
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Simplifying Fractions

Simplifying fractions means reducing them to their simplest form by dividing numerator and denominator by their greatest common divisor. In division problems like 100/-25, simplifying helps find the exact quotient quickly.
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