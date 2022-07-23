Textbook Question
Determine whether each statement is true or false. ∅ ∪ ∅ = ∅
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Determine whether each statement is true or false. ∅ ∪ ∅ = ∅
Simplify each complex fraction. [ 1/(x3-y3) ] / [ 1/(x2 -y2) ]
Find each product. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. (p1/2-p-1/2)(p1/2+p-1/2)
Simplify each radical. Assume all variables represent positive real numbers. -9 ⁵√243
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6.
Perform each division. See Examples 7 and 8. (9y2+12y-5)/(3y)