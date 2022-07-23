Textbook Question
Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
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Add or subtract as indicated. Write answers in lowest terms as needed.
Perform the indicated operations. (7m+2n)2
Simplify each expression. Write answers without negative exponents. Assume all variables represent nonzero real numbers. (5a-1)4(a2)-3
Add or subtract, as indicated. 3/(a - 2) - 1/(2 - a)
Factor each polynomial. See Examples 5 and 6. 25s4-9t2
Find each product or quotient where possible. -0.06(0.4)