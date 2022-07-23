Write each root using exponents and evaluate. - ∛-343

Textbook Question
Simplify each expression.
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Simplify each expression.
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these. 9
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1. 6x(a+b)-4y(a+b)
Use set notation, and list all the elements of each set. {1, 1/2, 1/4, ...., 1/32} .
Write each rational expression in lowest terms. 8x2 + 16 / 4x2
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |-5| ∙ |6| = |-5∙6|