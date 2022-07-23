Write each root using exponents and evaluate. ∜-81

Textbook Question
Write each improper fraction as a mixed number. 17/12
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Write each improper fraction as a mixed number. 17/12
Determine whether each statement is true or false. |25| = |-25|
Identify each expression as a polynomial or not a polynomial. For each polynomial, give the degree and identify it as a monomial, binomial, trinomial, or none of these.
Simplify each expression. (-8t3)(2t6)(-5t4)
Factor out the greatest common factor from each polynomial. See Example 1.
Find the domain of each rational expression. x2 - 1 / x + 1