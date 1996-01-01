Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.
Issuing Bonds at a Discount
Discount Bonds:Interest Expense, Amortization, and Cash
Discount Bonds:Interest Expense, Amortization, and Interest Payable
Discount Bonds:Repaying Principal at Maturity
In 2014, ABC Company issued $100,000, 10%, bonds while the market interest rate was 12%. The bonds mature in the current year. The amount of principal that ABC Company will repay in the current year is equal to: