Financial Accounting

Learn the toughest concepts covered in your Financial Accounting class with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems.

Long Term Liabilities

Discount on Bonds

Issuing Bonds at a Discount

Discount Bonds:Interest Expense, Amortization, and Cash

Discount Bonds:Interest Expense, Amortization, and Interest Payable

Discount Bonds:Repaying Principal at Maturity

Problem

In 2014, ABC Company issued $100,000, 10%, bonds while the market interest rate was 12%. The bonds mature in the current year. The amount of principal that ABC Company will repay in the current year is equal to:

