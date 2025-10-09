Skip to main content
Household bleach typically ranges 5–8.25% sodium hypochlorite.

1% = 10,000 ppm. We’ll convert under the hood as you switch units.

How to use this calculator

  • Concentration mode: Use C1V1 = C2V2. We solve for the bleach volume V1 and subtract from final volume to get water.
  • Ratio mode: The final volume is split into parts 1:x (bleach:water).
  • Units: mL, L, fl oz, and gal are supported. We convert internally for accuracy.

Formula & Equation Used

Dilution: C1V1 = C2V2

% ↔ ppm: 1% = 10,000 ppm → % = ppm / 10,000

Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution

Example — Make 2.00 L of 0.100% from 6.00% stock

C1V1 = C2V2 → (6.00%)·V1 = (0.100%)·(2.00 L) → V1 = (0.100/6.00)·2.00 L = 0.0333 L = 33.3 mL bleach. Water = 2000 mL − 33.3 mL = 1966.7 mL.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What’s the difference between % and ppm?

They are concentration units. 1% equals 10,000 ppm; use whichever your protocol specifies.

Q: Will this work with 8.25% bleach?

Yes—enter 8.25% as the stock concentration; the calculator validates C1 ≥ C2.

Q: How does 1:x ratio relate to %?

Ratio mode simply splits the final volume by parts and does not target a specific %.