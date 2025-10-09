Bleach Dilution Calculator

Make the right bleach solution for labs, classrooms, or cleaning. Enter your stock bleach %, choose a target (% or ppm) or a 1:x ratio, and set the final volume—we’ll compute how much bleach and water to mix, with steps and a mini visualization.

Background

For concentration-based dilutions we use C 1 V 1 = C 2 V 2 , where C is concentration (in % or ppm) and V is volume. For ratio mode (1:x), the final volume is split by parts and the stock % is not used.

Safety: Wear gloves and eye protection, work in a ventilated area, and never mix bleach with ammonia, acids, or other cleaners.