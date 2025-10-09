Bleach Dilution Calculator
Make the right bleach solution for labs, classrooms, or cleaning. Enter your stock bleach %, choose a target (% or ppm) or a 1:x ratio, and set the final volume—we’ll compute how much bleach and water to mix, with steps and a mini visualization.
Background
For concentration-based dilutions we use C1V1 = C2V2, where C is concentration (in % or ppm) and V is volume. For ratio mode (1:x), the final volume is split by parts and the stock % is not used.
Safety: Wear gloves and eye protection, work in a ventilated area, and never mix bleach with ammonia, acids, or other cleaners.
How to use this calculator
- Concentration mode: Use C1V1 = C2V2. We solve for the bleach volume V1 and subtract from final volume to get water.
- Ratio mode: The final volume is split into parts 1:x (bleach:water).
- Units: mL, L, fl oz, and gal are supported. We convert internally for accuracy.
Formula & Equation Used
Dilution: C1V1 = C2V2
% ↔ ppm: 1% = 10,000 ppm → % = ppm / 10,000
Example Problem & Step-by-Step Solution
Example — Make 2.00 L of 0.100% from 6.00% stock
C1V1 = C2V2 → (6.00%)·V1 = (0.100%)·(2.00 L) → V1 = (0.100/6.00)·2.00 L = 0.0333 L = 33.3 mL bleach. Water = 2000 mL − 33.3 mL = 1966.7 mL.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q: What’s the difference between % and ppm?
They are concentration units. 1% equals 10,000 ppm; use whichever your protocol specifies.
Q: Will this work with 8.25% bleach?
Yes—enter 8.25% as the stock concentration; the calculator validates C1 ≥ C2.
Q: How does 1:x ratio relate to %?
Ratio mode simply splits the final volume by parts and does not target a specific %.