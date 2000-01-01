Electron Configuration Calculator

Get the full and condensed electron configuration for any element or ion. Handles aufbau filling, Hund’s rule, Pauli exclusion, and common exceptions (Cr, Cu, Mo, Ag, Au, Pd, Pt, etc.). Includes a step-by-step filling trace and an optional mini chart of electrons per shell.

Background

Electron configurations describe how electrons occupy atomic orbitals. We fill orbitals by increasing energy (aufbau), maximize parallel spins in degenerate orbitals (Hund), and obey the Pauli exclusion principle. Transition-metal ions typically lose ns electrons before (n−1)d.