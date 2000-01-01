Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Back to list of calculatorsBack

Choose what to solve for and enter known values:

Solve for:

Units:

Units:

Temperature data:

Units:

Units:

Result:

No results yet. Choose what to solve for and enter values.

How to use this calculator

  • Choose what to solve for (q, m, c, or ΔT). Enter the remaining known variables.
  • Enter ΔT directly or provide initial and final temperatures (ΔT = Tf − Ti).
  • Match units sensibly; the tool converts internally (J↔kJ↔cal; g↔kg; J/g·K↔J/kg·K↔cal/g·°C).

Example Problems & Step-by-Step Solutions

Example 1 (Solve q)

Heat 125.0 g of water by 15.0 °C. Using c = 4.184 J/g·K:
q = (125.0 g)(4.184 J/g·K)(15.0 K) = 7,845 J ≈ 7.845 kJ.

Example 2 (Solve ΔT)

A 250 g aluminum block (c = 0.897 J/g·K) absorbs 1.80 kJ.
ΔT = q/(m c) = 1,800 J / (250×0.897) ≈ 8.02 K.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What does the sign of q mean?

Positive q: heat absorbed (warming). Negative q: heat released (cooling).

Q: Should ΔT be in °C or K?

ΔT in °C is numerically the same as ΔT in K. Use either; the calculator handles it.

Q: Can this handle phase changes?

Phase changes require enthalpy of fusion/vaporization, not q = m c ΔT. This tool is for temperature changes within a phase.

Q: My specific heat is in J/kg·K—will it work?

Yes. Choose J/kg·K and the tool will convert units consistently.